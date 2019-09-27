Indian, Bhutanese pilots killed as Army helicopter crashes in eastern Bhutan

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Bhutan on Friday, killing both the pilots including a Bhutanese Army Captain. The deceased pilots have been identified as Lt Col Rajneesh Parmar of the Indian Army and Bhutan's Capt Kalzang Wangdi, Army officials said.

The single-engine helicopter was on its way from Khirmu in Arunanchal Pradesh to Yonphula in Bhutan and went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm, an Army spokesperson said. Indian Army undertakes training of pilots of Bhutanese armed forces as part of defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Ground search and rescue operation was launched immediately and the wreckage of the helicopter has been located, the sources said, adding the crash took place around 1 pm near Yonphula. The Indian Air Force and the Army deployed helicopters from Misamari and Guwahati in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal to locate the wreckage of the chopper.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered, officials said. The Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) has been imparting training to Bhutanese Army personnel.

