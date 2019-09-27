J&K: Locals vandalise BSF vehicle after accident leaves 3 injured in Baramulla

A security forces' vehicle was allegedly vandalised by an angry mob after it hit a private car and injured three persons in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. The BSF vehicle hit the private car on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district on late Thursday evening, a police officer said.

He said, three persons including two women travelling in the car were injured in the incident. Locals rushed to the spot and after taking out the injured persons from the car, they vandalised the vehicle, the officer said.

However, the security personnel managed to escape from the spot in another vehicle which was escorting them, police said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital here, the officer said, adding that the police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)