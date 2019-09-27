Haryana polls: Rs 3.31 cr worth of drugs, liquor, cash seized so far

Unaccounted cash, liquor and drugs totalling Rs 3.31 crore have been seized by the Haryana Police and the excise department since the announcement of assembly polls in the state, an official said on Friday. Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Inder Jeet said the police and the excise department have recovered 25,730 litres of liquor -- 19,157 litres (worth Rs 30, 24,314) by the police, and 6,573 litres (Rs 16, 05,981) by the excise department.

He said that drugs and toxic substances worth Rs over 2.53 crore have been seized by the flying squad and the static surveillance teams. He further said the police department has seized unaccounted cash amount of Rs 31,97,465.

Also, 78,992 licensed arms have so far been deposited with the Haryana police, he informed. Apart from this, the police have also seized 44 illegal weapons, he said, adding that 489 police check posts have been set up at various places in the state to maintain law and order during the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)