Three arrested for robbing man after killing him in southwest Delhi

Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a man after killing him in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Friday. The accused -- Ramesh, 21, Rahul ,19, were nabbed from Shivpuri Kallad, West Sagarpur and Sunil Sharma, 22, was held from Vardhman Plaza, they said.

The three men were wanted in a recent murder case of the Sagarpur police station, police said. On Thursday, Monu Tyagi, 26, was stabbed to death by the accused men during a robbery attempt in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

According to police, Tyagi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, had come to Delhi and was staying with his uncle and family in Hans Park area. He was returning to his hometown when the incident took place. The accused were identified with the help of a CCTV footage of the incident.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that at around 4.25 am, they assembled near Arya Samaj Mandir, Hans Park, committed the crime, took out the purse and mobile phone of the deceased and fled from the spot, police said. The robbed mobile phone of the deceased, blood-stained cloths and the weapon used in committing the crime was also recovered, they added.

