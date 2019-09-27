Sharad Pawar follows rules very carefully, even Anna Hazare praised him: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is one politician who had strictly followed all rules and had even earned praise by anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare. "Sharad Pawar is a very good politician. I believe that no action should be taken against him. He does his work according to the rules and very carefully. Even Anna Hazare has said that Pawar's name is not in the case," said Athawale.

"ED has said that they have not summoned Pawar but he himself offered to help in the investigation which is a very good thing," he added. Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Pawar had earlier stated in a tweet that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also appealed to the party leaders and supporters not to gather outside the agency's premises. However, Pawar on Friday skipped his visit to the Ballard Estate situated Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case.

"I will not visit the Enforcement Directorate office for now. Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner met me and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control," Pawar told reporters outside his residence. (ANI)

