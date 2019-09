Two passengers were held at the Jaipur airport on Friday with foreign currencies worth about Rs 40 lakh, officials said. Mohammad Shakil and Mohammad Rafiq were carrying Dinar, Rial, Dirham and Euro hidden in different boxes, said a Customs Department official.

They were to board a Dubai-bound flight from the airport, the official said. Both of them were being interrogated.

