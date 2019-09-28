Director General of ICG calls on Bedi

The Director-General of Indian coast Guard (ICG) held a courtesy meeting with Puducherry LtGovernor Kiran Bedi at her office here on Saturday

A release from the office of Lt Governor said K Natarajanvisited the Union Territory to take stock of the preparedness of the operational assets of the ICG with the purpose of strengthening coastal security mechanism for the territorial coasts

"At the request of the Director-General, the Lt Governorassured the support of Puducherry government in developing infrastructures of the Coast Guard station in Puducherry to protect effectively the coasts and the lives of fishers of theUnion Territory," the release said.

