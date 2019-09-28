ATM containing Rs 29 lakh cash stolen by robbers in MP

A gang of robbers allegedly stole an automated teller machine (ATM) containing Rs 29 lakh cash in Amarpatan town in the district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, R P Mishra, in-charge of Amarpatan Police Station, said.

"The ATM was installed in a kiosk belonging to a public sector bank on Amarpatan-Satna main road. The robbers took away the machine, which contained around Rs 29 lakh cash, after they failed to break it open," he said. Locals informed the police about the missing ATM on Friday morning, he said, adding that a police team was rushed to the scene.

According to the official, CCTV footage from the kiosk showed that the robbers tried to dismantle the machine using a cutter, after they failed to take out the cash from it. The accused then managed to disconnect the machine and towed it away in their vehicle, he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage and are on the lookout for the accused, he added..

