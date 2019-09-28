J-K: 3 terrorists killed, hostage rescued in Ramban encounter; Armyman dies

Three out of five terrorists, who exchanged fire with security forces Batote of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning and who had taken a civilian hostage after entering a house in the area, were eliminated, police said. The hostage was rescued safely but one Army personnel was killed and two police officials sustained injuries in the joint operation conducted by Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF officials in Batote area on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

"Three terrorists have been killed. The hostage has been rescued. Two police official sustained bullet injuries and an Army personnel died. Operation is over now. They are the same terrorists who was seen in the morning," Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh told ANI. The five terrorists had earlier in the day entered a house in Batote while attempting to flee the security forces on whom they had opened fire. Joint parties of Police, Army and CRPF cordoned the area and exchange of fire ensued.

"One Mr Vijay (also known as Vijay Tailor) is hostage in the house where the terrorists are holed up. The complex has an electronics shop in the front and house towards the rear. Vijay is the owner. Possibly five terrorists inside the house. They have so far refused to surrender. Exchange of firing is going on," Army said in a statement earlier. Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, said that at around 7: 30 am today a civilian had reported to the Army QRT that two suspicious individuals had attempted to stop his vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244 today. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT. (ANI)

