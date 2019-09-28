Judge urges new FT members to examine NRC claims with utmost

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice (Acting) Arup Kumar Goswami Saturday urged newly recruited members of Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam to examine with utmost care the claims of the petitioners whose names have been left out of the final NRC. Assam government has notified setting up of 200 more appellate FTs for hearing of appeals of people excluded from the final National Register of Citizens released on August 31.

Over 19 lakh people have been left out in the exercise. In his address to the new recruits at the inaugural day of orientation program here, Justice Goswami asked them to "delve into the depth of claims and objections with utmost care while performing their duties in the FTs." Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the new 200 FTs will start functioning shortly and another 200 will follow soon.

Krishna said the new FTs have been established considering the possible problems of claimants of far-flung areas. Special Director General of Police (Border) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta deliberated at length on the objectives and benefits of newly set up electronic Foreigners Tribunals, an official release said.

The two-day orientation program was organized by the state Home and Political Department in collaboration with the Judicial Academy, Assam. The appeal against exclusion from the NRC must be filed in the quasi-legal Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days of the publication of final NRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)