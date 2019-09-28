DPCC fines NBCC for 'negligence' in checking dust emission at construction site

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the government-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) for "negligence" in checking dust emission at the site of an under-construction World Health Organisation building. As part of its ongoing drive to check dust emissions at construction sites, a DPCC team visited the site of the WHO building, being constructed by the NBCC, and found a huge quantity of construction material lying uncovered and earth dug out indiscriminately, according to a statement.

"The DPCC imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the NBCC, the occupier of the land at present for carrying out the construction work," it said. The construction site is located at ITO, the busiest intersection in Delhi.

DPCC member secretary Arun Mishra said the NBCC had been negligent even though the entire Delhi-NCR region has been put on high alert to prevent air pollution. The pollution control body also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each against polluters at a few other large construction sites in Delhi including a hotel project in Motia Khan, Deepak Memorial Hospital on Vikas Marg in East Delhi, ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Basai Darapur and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute in Rohini.

The DPCC directed the polluters at the sites, located along major transport corridors, to take corrective measures within three days, failing which the construction work will be stopped and prosecution launched.

