Woman killed in lightning strike in J-K's Samba

PTI Jammu
Updated: 28-09-2019 19:29 IST
A 22-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Tamana, a resident of Ramgarh village, they said.

She was sitting in her house when lightning struck her through an opening in the ceiling, a police official said. She was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

COUNTRY : India
