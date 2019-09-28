Day after Dantewada bypoll result, cops unearth two IEDs

Two powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals were recovered by security forces on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said. The IEDs, weighing 30 kilogrammes each, were planted close to a culvert on a road connecting Metapal and Katekalyan villages, possibly to target VIP movement in connection with the Dantewada Assembly bypoll that took place on September 23, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

"We had specific intelligence after which we carried out sustained de-mining operations on Dantewada-Katekalyan road. Several leaders used this route during the bypoll campaign and deployment of police road-opening parties averted any untoward incident," he said. The two IEDs were placed in steel containers buried beneath the road, and connected in such a way that they would have exploded simultaneously if triggered, Pallava said, adding that 150 metres of electric wire was also found.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh was slated to address a public meeting in the area during bypoll campaigning but permission was denied since long travel on an IED-prone road was not advisable, he added. Dantewada bypoll results were declared on Friday, with Congress' Devti Karma wresting the seat from the BJP.

