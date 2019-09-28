International Development News
UP: Wild tusker found dead under suspicious circumstances

A wild elephant was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the area adjoining Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri districts on Saturday.

ANI Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 28-09-2019 21:33 IST
Forest Department officials at the site on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A wild elephant was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the area adjoining Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri districts on Saturday.

District Forest Officer (Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary), JP Singh stated that the body is being sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
