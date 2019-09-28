UP: Wild tusker found dead under suspicious circumstances

A wild elephant was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the area adjoining Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri districts on Saturday.

District Forest Officer (Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary), JP Singh stated that the body is being sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

