Army officer dies of heart attack in Pune hotel

PTI Pune
Updated: 28-09-2019 23:52 IST
The Lieutenant-Colonel rank officer, posted in an Army facility in Madhya Pradesh, was on leave and was staying at a hotel in Senapati Bapat Road here, a Chaturshringi police station official said Image Credit: ANI

A 41-year-old Army officer died of a heart attack in a hotel in Pune, police said on Saturday

The Lieutenant-Colonel rank officer, posted in an Army facility in Madhya Pradesh, was on leave and was staying at a hotel in Senapati Bapat Road here, a Chaturshringi police station official said

"He suffered a heart attack at around 11:30 am onFriday. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
