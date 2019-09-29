50kg gold sheets, 110kg silver ornaments to adorn Durga idols

At a time when the economy is witnessing a slowdown, two puja committees in central Kolkata are using 50-kilogram gold and 110-kilogram silver to deck up Durga idols. Though gold prices have shot up to just a shade below Rs 40,000 per 10 gram, organizers of Santosh Mitra Square Durga puja are using 50-kilogram gold sheets to adorn goddess Durga, her lion, and Mahishasura.

The value of the gold is worth Rs 20 crore and it is expected that such a feast for eyes is bound to allure puja revelers to the Santosh Mitra Square puja marquee. The 13-feet tall Durga idol will be covered with sheets of pure gold from head to toe.

Her lion and Mahishasura will be decked up with gold sheets, a member of the puja committee said. This is the costliest idol this year, the puja committee's lead artisian, Mintu Pal, said. Kumartuli, Kolkata's idol-making hub, will demonstrate its capability of making big idols with gold, he said. Santosh Mitra Square is situated close to the city's famous Jewellers' street, Bowbazar.

The organizers of the puja had draped goddess Durga in a gold saree in 2017 and the 22-kilogram gold sari for the idol was designed by fashion designer Agnimitra Paul. Various puja committees in the last few years have been using precious metals and stones to adorn the goddess in order to attract revelers.

The precious metals and stones used to adorn the idols of goddess Durga are considered to be auspicious and are in demand for special occasions such as marriage. The gold has been provided by jewelers, and they would get it back after the idol's symbolic immersion.

In addition, another marquee near Entally is using 110 kilograms of silver for making the goddess' jewelry. The goddess' dress - the ghagra and the veil, will be made of silver. An organizer of the puja committee said that a total of 10 artisians have been working for the last six months for making the jewelry.

