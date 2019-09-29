Property of man booked under Gangster Act attached in UP

The district administration here has attached property worth Rs 22 lakh belonging to a person booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, an official said on Sunday.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, an agricultural land, which the accused, Gopal, had purchased using illegal money, was attached on Saturday.

Gopal was wanted in 10 criminal cases and arrested for smuggling illegal arms in December last year, the official said.

