Property of man booked under Gangster Act attached in UP

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 29-09-2019 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The district administration here has attached property worth Rs 22 lakh belonging to a person booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, an official said on Sunday.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, an agricultural land, which the accused, Gopal, had purchased using illegal money, was attached on Saturday.

Gopal was wanted in 10 criminal cases and arrested for smuggling illegal arms in December last year, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
