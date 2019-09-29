International Development News
Mumbai: Sex racket busted in Andheri, 3 held

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 29-09-2019 17:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A sex racket allegedly operating from a hotel in Andheri in the metropolis was busted by Mumbai police's Crime Branch late Saturday night, an official said. Three people were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, while two others are wanted, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off about immoral activities at the hotel in JB Nagar area of Andheri, a Crime Branch Unit 10 team raided the place. The main accused, Karan Naman Yadav alias Gulli, used to run the racket by soliciting customers online through several mobile phone numbers," he added. Gulli, who owns the hotel, has been arrested along with Santosh Yadav and Ashok Yadav, while two persons identified as Samir and Amar Yadav are absconding, he said.

They have been remanded in police custody till October 4, he added..

COUNTRY : India
