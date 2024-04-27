Left Menu

Tornado Tears Through China's Southern Metropolis, Guangzhou

A tornado sent debris swirling into the air in southern Chinas Guangzhou city during a severe rain and hail storm on Saturday, Chinese media said. The city, formerly known as Canton, also recently held the Canton Fair, a major export and import exhibition that draws buyers from around the world.In September, two tornadoes killed 10 people in Jiangsu province in eastern China.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:06 IST
Tornado Tears Through China's Southern Metropolis, Guangzhou
A tornado sent debris swirling into the air in southern China's Guangzhou city during a severe rain and hail storm on Saturday, Chinese media said. There were no immediate reports on the extent of damage or any injuries.

The China Meteorological Administration said the tornado hit about 3 p.m. in Baiyun district in Guangzhou, a sprawling metropolis and manufacturing centre near Hong Kong.

Videos posted online showed a darkened sky in the mid-afternoon and the debris swirling upward.

Tornado warnings were issued for other parts of Guangzhou and there were unconfirmed reports that a second tornado appeared to have hit another district in the city later in the afternoon.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Guangzhou during an official visit to China earlier this month. The city, formerly known as Canton, also recently held the Canton Fair, a major export and import exhibition that draws buyers from around the world.

In September, two tornadoes killed 10 people in Jiangsu province in eastern China.

