Seven injured after HRTC bus overturns in HP

Seven people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. The accident took place near Gokhla village in Kotli tehsil, Mandi Deputy commissioner Rugdev Thakur told PTI.

According to the spokesperson, a total of 10 people were in the bus. The seven injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)