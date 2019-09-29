International Development News
Seven injured after HRTC bus overturns in HP

PTI Shimla
Updated: 29-09-2019 17:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. The accident took place near Gokhla village in Kotli tehsil, Mandi Deputy commissioner Rugdev Thakur told PTI.

According to the spokesperson, a total of 10 people were in the bus. The seven injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
