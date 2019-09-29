Man crushed under wheels of goods train in Jharkhand

An unidentified man was crushed under the wheels of a goods train on Sunday in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said here

The incident happened a kilometer away from Daltonganjrailway station when the man was trying to cross the railway tracks, even after the gates of a level crossing were closed,a police officer said

The Government Railway Police personnel recovered the body and sent it to Medininagar Zilla Hospital for post-more examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)