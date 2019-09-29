SRTC unions in Telangana threaten strike from Oct 5 Hyderabad, Sept 29 (PTI): Some unions of Telangana StateRoad Transport Corporation on Sunday threatened to go on anindefinite strike from October 5 if their demands were notmet

The union leaders said several notices for a strike hadbeen given to the government earlier on their demands, butthere was no response from them

The unions have been demanding, among other things,merger of the RTC with the government, recruitment to variousposts, job security to drivers and conductors, implementationof Pay Scale Revision 2017 recommendations and removal oftaxes on diesel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)