Impending Turbulence: EasyJet's Portugal Cabin Crew Strikes Loom

EasyJet's cabin crew based in Portugal have voted to initiate strikes from October 2 to 6 and again from December 19 to 23, a move that could result in significant flight disruptions at Portuguese airports. The SNPVAC union, representing the cabin crew, announced the decision on Thursday.

SNPVAC's spokesperson highlighted a series of grievances, pointing out deteriorating working conditions despite prior warnings. The crew claims that their concerns have gone unaddressed by the airline, leading to an impending strike action poised to impact travelers.

Key issues identified by the union include unstable duty rosters, breaches of existing company agreements, discriminatory treatment compared to pilots, failures in operational planning, and pressure to work overtime to fill staffing gaps. These ongoing challenges have culminated in the decision to strike as a last resort to demand better conditions.