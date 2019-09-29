Nepalese man held in Delhi for raping, killing 6-yr-old girl

A Nepalese man absconding since 2015 after raping and killing a six-year-old girl was arrested here, police said on Sunday. Vijay (49) is a resident of Bharatpur, Chaitwan in Nepal and used to work in a garment export house in Okhla. He often provided financial help to the victims family, they said.

As the victim's father had abused Vijay, he planned to teach him a lesson and raped and killed the girl on August 10, 2015, the police said. In her complaint, the victim's mother stated that on the day of the incident she had gone to pick up her daughter from school at around 4 pm but upon reaching there, she was informed that a person claiming to be the child's grandfather had picked her up at 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Later in the day, the child was found lying in a pool of blood near Sanjay Colony, the officer added. A case was registered at the Okhla Police Station and several teams were formed to trace the accused, the DCP said.

Investigations revealed that after committing the crime, Vijay had fled to Nepal. Subsequently, he was declared a Proclaimed Offender and a chargesheet was filed against him in the court on June 6, 2018, the officer said. After the police team succeeded in locating the accused in Nepal, a police informer was sent there who gained his trust and convinced him that the rape case against him had been closed.

He also offered to arrange a job for him claiming there was a shortage of tailors in Delhi, the officer added. As Vijay landed here on Saturday, he was arrested from Delhi Gate near the walled city, he said.

In the last four years, Vijay worked as a tailor in Kathmandu, Bhutwal and other places in Nepal, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)