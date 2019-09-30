22 injured as bus skids off road in Kangra

Twenty-two passengers were injured when a private bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday morning, a district official said. The accident took place near Parour in Palampur sub-division at around 6.30 am.

The bus skidded off the road and hit a tree 15-feet below road level, he said. Seven injured have been admitted at Nagrota Bagwan Hospital and three at Palampur Civil Hospital. Besides 12 injured have been referred to the Tanda Medical College, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)