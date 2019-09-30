International Development News
Development News Edition
UP: Low-lying areas near Triveni Sangam partially submerged in rainwater

Several residential buildings in the vicinity of Triveni Sangam have partially submerged due to rise in the water level of river Ganga and Yamuna.

ANI Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 30-09-2019 13:21 IST
Locals are forced to wade through the knee-deep water to commute from one place to another. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Several residential buildings in the vicinity of Triveni Sangam have partially submerged due to rise in the water level of river Ganga and Yamuna. The water level rose to a significant high as the region has received heavy downpour in the last 72 hours.

A local named Rohit Mitra told ANI, "There has been constant rainfall in the region for the last three days. Several residential buildings are submerged in the floodwaters." Locals are forced to wade through the knee-deep water to commute from one place to another.

"Although the floodwaters have started to recede, there are almost 20-25 houses which remain disconnected to the mainland area", another local, Chunnilal Panday said. Heavy rainfall in the region has led to a flood-like situation which has contributed to the flooding of these low lying areas near the Triveni Sangam. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
