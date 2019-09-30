International Development News
Case lodged against 40 people for raising derogatory slogans against UP CM

PTI Bhadohi
Updated: 30-09-2019 15:02 IST
A case has been registered against 40 people for allegedly raising derogatory slogans against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others here, police said on Monday. The accused, including a candidate for the president's post in the students union election of a local college, Luvkush Yadav, had allegedly raised derogatory slogans against the chief minister and also used foul language with the staff at the district collectorate last week, police said.

The accused were angry after District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad cancelled the election to the students union of Kashi Naresh Government Post Graduate College due to heavy rains on Tuesday last. The video of the incident went viral on Sunday after which an FIR was lodged, police added.PTI COR SAB DV

COUNTRY : India
