BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao's mother passes away

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao's mother G Chowdeswari passed away here on Monday. She was 87. Chowdeswari who was hospitalised for the past two weeks was in a critical condition and breathed her last at 9:45 am today, according to official sources.

Her last rites will be performed this evening in Hyderabad. Rao hails from Ballikurava in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. (ANI)

