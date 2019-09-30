International Development News
BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao's mother passes away

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao's mother G Chowdeswari passed away here on Monday. She was 87.

ANI Hyderabad (Telangana)
Updated: 30-09-2019 15:14 IST
GVL Narasimha Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao's mother G Chowdeswari passed away here on Monday. She was 87. Chowdeswari who was hospitalised for the past two weeks was in a critical condition and breathed her last at 9:45 am today, according to official sources.

Her last rites will be performed this evening in Hyderabad. Rao hails from Ballikurava in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
