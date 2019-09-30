International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

If willing, MLAs who resigned can contest on BJP ticket: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that 15 MLAs, who tendered their resignations and aspired to contest Assembly by-polls from the BJP, will get tickets.

ANI Shikaripura (Karnataka)
Updated: 30-09-2019 16:26 IST
If willing, MLAs who resigned can contest on BJP ticket: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addressing media persons in his hometown in Karnataka. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that 15 MLAs, who tendered their resignations and aspired to contest Assembly by-polls from the BJP, will get tickets. "The Election Commission has confirmed poll dates now. Those MLAs who have tendered resignations and want to contest from the BJP party will get tickets," Yediyurappa said after addressing a press conference here.

He said the party president has assured the 15 MLAs of tickets. "I request them (MLAs) not to listen to rumours being spread. It is our party and the party workers will support each other for their win," he said after attending the Janata Darshan programme at his hometown. The by-polls for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5, the Election Commission had said.

Polling in 15 Assembly constituencies namely Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur, will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019