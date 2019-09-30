WB govt directs schools to observe 150th Gandhi birth anniv

The West Bengal government has directed the heads of all primary and secondary schools to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on their premises. They have been asked to hoist the national flag, organise rallies, cultural programmes and seminars on Gandhi Jayanti and continue them for a few days, the recently-issued notice said.

As per the directive, the schools should also air Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts on non-violence, peace, patriotism, communal harmony and universal brotherhood through events. "The heads of the schools have been asked to encourage the participation of guardians and locals in the circle-level programmes that will be continued throughout this year," a senior state government official said.

A circle is made up of 30 schools in a block. The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has issued directives to all central schools to observe week-long programmes on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Other central government organisations have also been directed to hold similar events, including cleanliness drives, on Gandhi Jayanti..

