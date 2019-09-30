DCW chief summons north MCD commissioner, police over 'inaction' in sex racket case

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday issued summons to police and the north MCD over alleged "inaction" against a sex racket operating in a spa here despite a case being registered in the matter. The alleged sex racket at the spa in north Delhi's Burari area was busted by the DCW and the Delhi Police earlier this month.

"An online sex racket was busted. It was found that girls' rates were being displayed and a menu listing sexual favours was also found along with condoms," Maliwal said in the notice issued to the joint commissioner of police and the commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation. She said an FIR was registered in the matter and four girls were rescued.

Maliwal claimed that the owner has not been arrested yet. She alleged that he has been threatening her on Twitter. She also said the spa is still functional.

The DCW chief has issued summons to the joint commissioner of police seeking reasons for alleged "inaction" in the matter. The joint commissioner and the north MCD commissioner have been asked by Maliwal to appear before the women's panel on October 3.

