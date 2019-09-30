International Development News
Private bus overturns in Gujarat; 21 dead, 50 injured

PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 30-09-2019 19:52 IST
Private bus overturns in Gujarat; 21 dead, 50 injured

At least 21 people were killedand more than 50 others injured when a packed private luxurybus overturned in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat onMonday evening, said officials

The ghastly mishap took place at Trishulia Ghat, ahilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road near Ambaji town ofBanaskantha district, around 160km from here

The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers,overturned at Trishulia Ghat after the driver lost control ofthe vehicle due to heavy rain in the area, said Banaskanthadistrict SP Ajit Rajian.

COUNTRY : India
