One held from Gujarat for duping Kolkata businessman

Police has arrested one person from Gujarat for allegedly duping a city-based businessman by claiming to get him a VVIP phone number, a senior officer said on Monday. The 41-year-old man was nabbed from his residence in Gujarat's Gowra by a team of Kolkata Police's Cyber Police Department during a raid, he said.

The businessman, who owns a number of saree shops in many states, had lodged a complaint in July, alleging that some unknown persons duped him of Rs 45,000, he said. Two mobile phones, one router, one debit card and a cheque book have been seized from the possession of the accused.

"We traced the person in Gujarat on the basis of his email and mobile phone details..." the officer said. The accused is being brought to the city on transit remand and will be produced before a local court on Tuesday, he added..

