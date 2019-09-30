International Development News
Arms, drugs worth over Rs 13 crore seized in Palghar district

PTI Palhgar
Updated: 30-09-2019 23:20 IST
Arms and narcotics worth Rs 13.61 crore were seized in a raid in the Manor area of Palghar district of Maharashtra and two people were arrested, police said on Monday. The raid was conducted late Sunday night at Chillar Phata in which four country-made revolvers, three country-made assault rifles, 63 bullets, 8.9 kilograms of ephedrine, 8.5 kgs of hallucinogen dimethyltryptamine (also known as DMT), 500 grams of brown sugar and 3.1 kgs of morphine were seized, said Palghar SP Gaurav Singh.

The value of the seized items in the district, located adjoining Mumbai, is Rs 13.61 crore, he said. Two people were arrested in connection with the seizures and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS and Arms Act among others, he said.

Singh said, as of now, there was no link between the drugs-arms haul and the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled for October 21.

COUNTRY : India
