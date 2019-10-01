BSF jawan sustains minor injuries in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Kathua

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained minor injuries in ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Manyari post of Hiranagar in Kathua district, last night. Constable Abhishek Roy, who received splinter injuries, is undergoing treatment at JMC hospital. His condition is reported to be normal.

The Pakistani rangers violated ceasefire by firing 54 HE bombs, and 33 Rds with small weapons. The BSF troops strongly retaliated to the firing. (ANI)

