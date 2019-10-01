International Development News
Andhra Pradesh: Abducted 2 month old girl rescued, one arrested

Andhra Pradesh police rescued a two-month-old girl and arrested a 17-year-old boy, her relative, who was allegedly abducted her.

ANI Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 01-10-2019 11:04 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harsh Vardhan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh police rescued a two-month-old girl and arrested a 17-year-old boy, her relative, who was allegedly abducted her. The infant's parents approached the police and filed a complaint after she was kidnapped on September 30

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harsh Vardhan told ANI, "On September 30, in the afternoon the child was kidnapped by a relative identified as 17-year-old Akhil. He later demanded money from the child's parents." "After police received information from the parents at 5 pm on September 30 they formed teams and rescued the child within two hours. The accused Akhil had left the baby in shrubs at Pedapulipaka village. Police interrogated the accused and during the inquiry, it was found that one more man was involved in the case," the DCP said.

The other accused is yet to be arrested and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

