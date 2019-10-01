J-K: 2 more terrorists killed in Ganderbal, joint operation underway

Two terrorists were neutralised on Tuesday in an ongoing joint operation by the security forces in Trunkhal area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said. While two of the terrorists were killed today, one was neutralised on September 28, the day the operation began, the officials said.

Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the encounter. Earlier in the day while informing about the killing of the terrorist, the Northern Command, Indian Army had tweeted, "IndianArmy OpTrunkhal(Ganderbal). The second terrorist killed; Weapon and warlike stores recovered. Total of Two terrorists eliminated. Joint operation in progress."

The encounter had begun on September 28 and a terrorist was killed on the same day. More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: European parliamentarians slam Pak for harbouring militants, say terrorists didn't land from Moon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)