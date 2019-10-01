MP: 6 injured as train hits stalled truck near Gwalior

A train on Tuesday dashed into a truck that got stuck on a road running parallel to the railway tracks in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, leaving six passengers injured, an official said. The incident happened at around 12:40am when the 22187 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin train, having left Gwalior, was arriving at Rairu station 14 kilometres away, said railway public relations officer Manoj Singh.

"The truck got stuck while taking a turn on the road running parallel and at grade to the railway track. The train driver tried to avert the collision but could not. Six passengers of the train were injured and were hospitalised in Gwalior. The truck driver fled the scene," Singh added. Rail traffic on the route was affected for a brief while, he said.

Police said efforts were on to nab the truck driver. PTI COR ADU MAS BNM BNM.

