Air Marshal H S Arora takes charge as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Tuesday took charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff. Air Marshal Arora was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1981.

He has a vast experience of operational flying on modern and legacy fighters in the IAF inventory. Before taking over as Vice Chief of the IAF, he was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command at Gandhinagar.

Air Marshal Arora has held various key positions at the IAF, including posts of director general (inspection and safety) and director general of air operations.

