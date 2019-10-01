President visits NILD

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday visited the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) here and inaugurated an e-rickshaw to help the physically challenged patients move inside the campus. The president also interacted with the differently abled and autistic children at the NILD.

Kovind, who did not deliver any speech on the occasion, inspected the Multi-sensory Integrated Therapy Unit and inaugurated the first e-rickshaw to be used by the institute for ferrying patients from nearby state highway to the NILD compound, a spokesman of the institute said. The integrated therapy unit will benefit 12,000 cases of paediatric population every year.

The president complimented the institute for setting up the new unit containing various sensory equipment which will help in rehabilitation of children with various disabilities in empowering their movement, behavioural and mental learning process. Kovind mingled with physically challenged children at the Female and Children Ward of NILD and asked a girl to sing a popular Hindi classic, the spokesman said.

He later visited an exhibition of wall hangings and handicrafts made by physically challenged children and praised their artworks. "I am so happy, the President of India talked to my 12-year old daughter," mother of a differently-abled girl said.

NILD Director Dr S P Das told reporters later, the president came and inspected facilities at the institute and commented to accompanying Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot that "we should take it forward." To a question Das said, there will be one e-rickshaw to ferry physically challenged as of now. Apart from the Union minister, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accompanied the president, who is on a two- day visit since Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a courtesy visit to the president at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Kovind on Monday visited the Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)