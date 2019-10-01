STF chief has close shave in exchange of fire with criminals in Amritsar

The chief of Punjab Police's anti-drug Special Task Force had a narrow escape in an exchange of fire between STF sleuths and notorious criminals at a roadside eatery in Jandiala town here. Acting on a tip-off, a 15-member team of STF led by Additional Director of General of Police and STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu had gone to a roadside eatery on Monday to nab accused in connection with recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition near the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur sector.

In a joint operation of the Border Security Force and STF of Punjab Police, five AK -74 assault rifles, 220 live cartridges, 10 assault magazines and one automatic pistol, which were hidden near the Indo-Pak border, were recovered a few days ago. STF Assistant Inspector General Snehdeep Sharma said some people, who were to retrieve the weapons, were to assemble at the roadside eatery on Monday.

The team of STF, led by Sidhu, was present at the eatery to nab them. When they came to the eatery, an exchange of fire took place, police said. Sharma said the STF chief had a close shave when one of the accused opened fire at him. Sidhu also fired back in a retaliatory action, police said.

Three accused were nabbed while two of them managed to escape, they said. The accused, who were arrested, were identified as Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, Bhupinder Singh, from Amritsar and Rajpal Singh of Jandiala town in Amritsar.

Two pistols, 64 live cartridges and two pistol magazines from them, police said, adding that investigation in the matter is underway.

