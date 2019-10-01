International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Maha: 13 arrested following death of two shopkeepers in clash in Amravati

Police on Tuesday arrested 13 people following a clash between two gangs in which two shopkeepers were killed in Paratwada.

ANI Amravati (Maharashtra)
Updated: 01-10-2019 18:51 IST
Maha: 13 arrested following death of two shopkeepers in clash in Amravati

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police on Tuesday arrested 13 people following a clash between two gangs in which two shopkeepers were killed in Paratwada. After the clash, police have also imposed a curfew for 24-hours in Paratwada and Achalpur areas here.

Police said that the gang members also pelted stones and damaged shops. The clash took place following the murder of 44-year-old Shyama Pahelwan Nandwanshi, who was involved in a gambling gang. He was allegedly murdered by a rival gang. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019