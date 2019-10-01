Govt mulls starting e-rickshaws, enhance e-bus fleet in Jammu

The Jammu district administration is mulling to start e-rickshaws and increase the fleet of e-buses to ensure eco-friendly public transportation with modern facilities for commuters, officials said on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan, who is also the chairman of the Regional Transport Authority, Jammu, announced this during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner asked the officers concerned to conduct a survey of routes for e-rickshaw services, keeping in view traffic congestion, viability of the proposed vehicles, besides identification of spaces for parking and charging points on each route. In this regard, the DC constituted a committee, comprising officers from Revenue, police, Transport, JDA, SRTC and JMC, which would identify and finalise the routes for plying of e-rickshaws, besides looking for the routes required to be facilitated with the additional e-buses.

Chauhan said the district administration would soon add 100 more e-buses to the existing fleet. "Twenty e-buses are already plying on several routes in the district under Phase-I," she added.

