Rs 25 lakh looted from ATM

Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 25 lakh from a nationalised bank ATM by breaking open the machine in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Tuesday. The miscreants looted the money after breaking open the State Bank of India ATM located at Ambikai Chhak in Jajpur town on Monday night by using gas cutters as the ATM had no security guard, the police said.

Bank officials said the cash management agency had deposited Rs 28 lakh in the SBI ATM at Ambikai Chhak on Monday. While nearly Rs 3 lakh was dispensed to various customers by Monday night, the miscreants looted remaining Rs 25 lakh from the ATM, they said. A customer on Tuesday morning found the ATM machine broken and raised an alarm. Then some locals informed the matter to the police.

Jajpur district Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena said "Rs 25 lakh has been stolen from the ATM as per the complaint filed by the bank officials with police." He said earlier the bank officials were advised to deploy security guard and install CCTV in the ATM kiosk. But, they paid no heed to this effect, the SP said..

