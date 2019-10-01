HIGHLIGHTS AT 2130 HRS

Following are the top stories at 2130 hrs:

NRC must for national security; will be implemented: Shah Kolkata: The NRC is "a must" for national security and will be implemented, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Tuesday but made it clear that Hindu, Sikh,

Jain and Buddhist refugees will be accorded Indian citizenship beforehand with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

DEL92 PM-LD AYUSHMAN Ayushman Bharat to generate an estimated 11 lakh new jobs in next 5-7 years: Modi

New Delhi: Around 11 lakh jobs are estimated to be generated due to Ayushman Bharat scheme in the next five to seven years which will make it the second largest employment creator after the railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

DEL67 LDALL FADNAVIS Setback for Fadnavis, SC revives poll-related complaint, asks trial court to consider case afresh

New Delhi/Mumbai: In a setback to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the Assembly polls, the Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a criminal complaint against the BJP leader alleging he failed to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit and asked the trial court to consider the case afresh.

DEL83 DEF-IAF-LD-VICECHIEF Air Marshal H S Arora takes charge as Vice Chief of Air Staff

New Delhi: Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Tuesday took charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff. He succeeds Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria who became Chief of Air Staff on Monday.

DEL13 RAJNATH-PAK-FATF FATF can anytime blacklist Pak for terror financing: Rajnath

New Delhi: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

DEL34 UP-LD-BANGLADESHIS-POLICE UP police chief orders drive to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh has asked all district units to run a campaign to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in instructions issued amid the political row over the National Register of Citizens update in Assam.

DEL70 JK-2NDLD SHELLING BSF jawan among two injured as Pak targets JK's Kathua & Poonch

Jammu: Two persons, including a BSF jawan, were injured as Pakistani Army continued ceasefire violations by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

MDS5 KA-CHANDRAYAAN-ISRO ISRO has not given up efforts to regain link with lander

Bengaluru: The ISRO has not given up efforts to spring Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram lying on the lunar surface back to life after a hard-landing more than three weeks ago, senior officials indicated on Tuesday.

DEL71 RAIL-2NDLD TEJAS In a first, rail passengers to be compensated for any delay in IRCTC's Tejas Express

New Delhi: Passengers of IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be compensated in case of delays, the Railway subsidiary said on Tuesday, announcing a first of its kind offer from any national carrier.

LGD45 SC-3RDLD SC/ST SC recalls directions of its verdict diluting provisions on arrest under SC/ST Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday recalled the two directions passed last year by its two-judge bench, which diluted the provisions of arrest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

LGD39 SC-3RD LD 370 (R) SC to hear from Nov 14 pleas challenging constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday fixed November 14 to commence hearing on a batch of pleas challenging constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

DEL86 BIZ-2NDLD GST COLLECTIONS GST collections dip to 19-month low of Rs 91,916 cr in Sep

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections dropped sharply to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in September, mirroring a widening slowdown in economy triggered by shrinking consumer demand.

FGN19 US-HOWDY-LD MODI EAM clarifies PM's Houston comment; says India has non-partisan approach to US' domestics politics

Washington: Asserting that India has a non-partisan approach to domestic American politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Howdy, Modi' rally was merely referring to the phrase 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar' used by the US President's supporters during his 2016 campaign. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-INDIA-PAK-LD HYPHENATION Jaishankar questions bids to hyphenate India with Pakistan

Washington: The attempts to hyphenate India with Pakistan post Article 370 abrogation are being made by people "over-obsessed" about it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here, questioning how can one country be compared with the other which is one-eighth of its economic size. By Lalit K Jha

FGN43 US-INDIA-LD TRADE Important for larger bilateral relationship to have some 'early results' on trade issues: India, US

Washington: It is important for the larger India-US relationship to have some "early results" to address concerns on the bilateral trade issues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo agreed here during a meeting. By Lalit K Jha

