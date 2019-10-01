45-year-old man shot dead in Mundaka

A 45-year-old man has been shot dead while he was sleeping in the fields in outer Delhi's Mundaka area, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Majeet, a resident of Horan Kudna village, they said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night around 10.45 pm when the deceased, along with his employee, was sleeping in the field near a fish pond, police said. According to Manjeet's employee, the killer arrived in a car, shot the victim on the forehead and fled, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to a hospital in Najafgarh where he was declared brought dead, police said. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and section 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Mundaka police station and an investigation has been initiated, they added.

