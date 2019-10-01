Indian Navy's First Training Squadron arrives in Madagascar

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment, ships of its First Training Squadron -- 'Tir', 'Sujata' and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi -- arrived at Antsiranana in Madagascar on Tuesday for a three-day visit, officials said. The Senior Officer of First Training Squadron is Captain Varun Singh, who is also Commanding Officer of INS Tir.

The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, under the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command based at Kochi, imparts training to officer cadets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard as well as from friendly foreign countries, the Navy said in a statement. The training curriculum of the cadets includes subjects like seamanship, navigation, shiphandling, boat work and engineering which is imparted onboard 1TS (First Training Squadron) ships, including sail training onboard the IN Sail Training Ships Tarangini and Sudarshini, it said.

"During the port call, the Senior Officer of First Training Squadron will call on various dignitaries and government officials of Madagascar and Malagasy Navy including Commandant of Madagascar Naval Forces," the Navy said. Professional interactions are planned with the Malagasy Navy towards enhancing cooperation between the two navies. In addition, social engagements, sports events and best practices will also be shared between the two navies. Further, the ships would be open for visitors on October 2.

"Madagascar and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations, sharing common values of democracy and development. There have been regular high level exchanges and interactions in numerous fields between both countries. "Bilateral defence cooperation is being progressed through regular interactions between the governments of the two countries. Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)