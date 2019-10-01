Poll code delays early release of 70 Maharashtra prisoners

While hundreds of prisoners will be freed from jails across India on October 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, 70 inmates from Maharashtra who have qualified for early release will have to wait a bit longer to walk out of their cells. And the reason is the model of code of conduct in force for the October 21 assembly polls which prohibits the government from making any major announcement.

A proposal to release 119 prisoners who have not been convicted for serious crimes related to terrorism, murder, rape and others, was sent to the state government, an official from the Maharashtra State Prison Department said on Tuesday. These inmates are lodged in different jails in the state.

"Of these, 70 prisoners have been shortlisted to be freed early," he said. Since the poll code is in force, the government will not be able to issue an order for their release on Wednesday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the official said.

Last year, over 100 convicts were freed from various jails in Maharashtra on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, he said. "In the second stage, some 72 prisoners were shortlisted in April this year for release but since that time also the model code of conduct was in force for the Lok Sabha elections, they were actually freed in June," he said.

In the present case also, the government order to free these 70 prisoners will come only after the election process ends in late October, the official said. Hundreds of prisoners will be freed from jails across India on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In neighbouring Gujarat, as many as 158 prisoners will be released early on humanitarian grounds to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)