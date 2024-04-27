Left Menu

No grounds for peace talks with Ukraine, says Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 14:57 IST
There are currently no grounds for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine due to Kyiv's formal refusal to negotiate with Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree in 2022 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "impossible", while leaving the door open to talks with what he called "another president of Russia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

