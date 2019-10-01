Guv clears way for setting up NLU in J-K

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday gave assent to the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Bill paving the way for the establishment of the university in Jammu and Kashmir. "Enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act will pave way for setting up of a National Law University in Jammu and Kashmir. It will bring Jammu and Kashmir at par with other states where National Law Universities have been established," an official statement said.

The proposal was moved by the 'All India Law Ministers Conference' in the mid-90s, wherein, it resolved to set up a Law School modelled on the lines of National Law School University in each State for improving quality of professional legal education. Since then, various states have enacted a law for the establishment of the universities.

According to the statement, NLU will help the pass outs to shape their careers into legal practitioners, law teachers or members of the judiciary. "In this way, the university will help in disseminating knowledge about law and legal processes and promote legal awareness across different sections of society to achieve political, social and economic justice," it said.

It will also help to meet the requirements of the legal profession and judiciary where the demand for skilled legal professionals is steadily growing. (ANI)

